WWE RAW Results 4/1/24

The road to WrestleMania XL begins winding down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On tap for tonight’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode, which will feature the first hour of the three-hour show airing commercial-free, is appearances by The Rock and Roman Reigns, DIY & New Day vs. Judgment Day, Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae, Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 1, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/1/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena flashes on the screen to get things started as always. We then shoot outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show.

The Rock Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We then see a lengthy, elaborate video package recapping what transpired last week at the end of the show with The Rock’s violent, bloody attack of Cody Rhodes outside of AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, as well as the post-show exclusive footage.

Back live inside Barclays Center, we hear the familiar sounds of The Rock’s theme music. The old-school Hollywood Rock heel-theme plays as “The Final Boss” makes his way out in his custom $5,000 fancy-ass vest as always.

The Rock settles in the ring after taking his time making his way out on this, the commercial-free first hour of the final Raw. His music dies down and he takes an extra long pause as boos circulate around the sold-out arena.

“I made that boy bleed,” Rock begins, as the fans boo. The Rock boasts busting open Cody Rhodes last week and doing what he promised, which was wipe Cody’s blood all over his belt to deliver to Mama Rhodes. The fans give him a loud “What?” treatment, chanting it after every pause at the end of every statement he makes.

He talks about how he told Cody to his face that he was gonna make him bleed, and he did exactly that. He says the “Cody Crybabies didn’t like that,” and asks if there are any Cody Crybabies in the house. The fans boo, but then start chanting “Rocky! Rocky!”

Rock then turns our attention to the big screen in the arena, where we see little kids crying while reacting to The Rock’s savage beat down of Cody. The caption on the screen says “Little sisters reaction to The Rock beating up Cody Rhodes.” He says stuff like that breaks The Rock’s heart.

“The Final Boss” says he is a three-time girl dad himself, and he understands. He tells the mom’s to put their kids in front of the TV. “Little boys and girls, there are moments in life when a man has gotta do, what a man has gotta do.” He says there are moments in life in businesses that it doesn’t belong.

“There are moments in life when people talk sh*t that shouldn’t be talking sh*t!” he adds. He says there are times like now where The Rock has to beat Cody Rhodes’ punk ass down over and over again. The fans give him a loud “Rocky! Rocky!” chant break.

He boasts making wrestling cool again. He touts selling out arenas and says tonight has broken the record for the largest gate in the history of Raw. He says and there is one reason and that is, “Finally … blood was shed. Finally … we are five days out from WrestleMania, and finally, ‘The Final Boss’ has come back to Brooklyn!”

Roman Reigns & The Bloodline Join The Rock In The Ring

He finishes up his solo portion of the opener on that note. “But Brooklyn, The Rock didn’t come alone,” he adds, as Roman Reigns’ theme begins playing. Out comes The Bloodline group of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman. They make their way down to join The Rock in the ring.

“1,310 days. 3 1/2 years. Roman Reigns has ruled as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion,” says Michael Cole on commentary as “The Tribal Chief” leads The Bloodline to the ring. Cole mentions Reigns’ vowing “I’m gone” if he loses the WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes this Sunday night at WrestleMania XL.

Cole also points out that Reigns will tie Hulk Hogan for eight times in the main event of WrestleMania when he and The Rock face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night 1. He says Reigns will then break the all-time record for most main events in WrestleMania history on night two against Cody.

“Brooklyn, New York … ACKNOWLEDGE ME!” begins Reigns. He says if we saw his A&E Biography on Sunday night, then we already know, it’s “family above all.” As he continues to talk, he is cut off by loud “YEET!” chants from the Brooklyn crowd. He responds calmly, “NO YEET! And if you continue with that, I’ll leave.”

Reigns says he’s got to apologize for these idiots, because they’re distracting him. He says he’s trying to put his family over, so please, shut your mouths. He wants to take this opportunity to thank his cousin, because, to be completely transparent, this is going to be the easiest WrestleMania of his life.

A tag-team match to determine the stipulation for Sunday night? We’re gonna smash those fools and then it’s Bloodline Rules on Sunday and that means, we’re gonna have our way with Cody. He thanks his cousin and then mentions how he went above and beyond and “he made that boy bleed.”

Roman says Cody is a politician. He’s just happy to be here. He says back in 2020 when he started making things cool again, Cody was off somewhere doing something else. He says now that he’s back, we can’t have you knocking me off the top of the mountain. He says this is his family’s mountain and they run this business.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Confronts The Bloodline

He says that will never be more crystal clear than this Sunday, but as he stutters through that line, he is cut off the by the familiar sounds of the theme music of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With that said, out comes Seth “Freakin'” Rollins through the crowd as fans sing along with his music.

Cole points out how Reigns should know this entrance through the crowd well, referencing he and Rollins’ days together in The Shield. He stops in the crowd and gets on the mic and says if they thought he was going to the ring for an ambush, then they’re dumber than he thought. If they want that, they’ve got to come to him and fight the whole city of Brooklyn.

Rollins says last week they crossed the line, which means now the time for talk is over. He says that doesn’t mean in five days at WrestleMania, he wants to fight tonight. The crowd cheers. He tells The Rock to put his money where his mouth is and challenges him to a fight in tonight’s main event. The crowd goes absolutely insane.

Seth says he loves it, but he doensn’t think “Old D.J. has the balls.” He says his cousin might, he doesn’t know. He says if The Rock doesn’t want it, he’ll fight Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event. He says he’ll let them decide. He says they can even pick the stipulation, even if it’s their little Bloodline Rules. He asks who has the balls?

The fans loudly chant “Rocky! Rocky!” The Rock puts his hand up and gets on the mic. “Let The Rock tell you something right now, punk…” says ‘The Final Boss.’ He asks if Rollins saw what he did last week. He says Cody got beat so bad he’s got brain damage. He tells Seth he doesn’t want none of that.

He tells Rollins he ain’t gonna fight The Rock or Roman Reigns. “You sit there, shut your mouth and enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking you on.” He tells Seth he’s a tough, crazy son of a bitch, however they’ve always got a plan. The fans cut him off with loud “Rocky sucks! Rocky sucks!” chants.

Solo Sikoa cuts in on the mic and tells Seth he’s not fighting The Rock or Roman Reigns tonight. He’s fighting him tonight. Rollins says it turns out Solo has the biggest sack in The Bloodline. “You’re on,” he adds. The Rock says here’s the thing — it’s Bloodline Rules. “We’ll see you tonight, boy,” Rock concludes to wrap up an entertaining opener.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

