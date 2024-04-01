WWE News and Notes

– WWE recently released the A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode for Roman Reigns where the Tribal Chief hinted at retirement following the Grandest Stage of them All. He said “You guys better cherish these moments cause once I lose the WWE Undisputed championship, I’m calling it quits.”

– Happy 29th birthday to the current United States Champion Logan Paul.

– Happy 44th birthday to future WWE hall of fame Randy Orton.

– Rhea Ripley who has hit one year as Women’s Champion.

– On Twitter/X, Zilla sent a one-word message to Jimmy and Jey. Much like the rest of the WWE Universe, the real-life Bloodline member is also excited for The Usos to clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“YEET,” wrote Fatu.

