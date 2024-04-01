WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Announcement Coming This Week

A big announcement from WWE is coming on Tuesday.

On this week’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 announcement was teased for tomorrow.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announced on commentary during the 4/1 Raw broadcast on USA Network that on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the company will make a big announcement on social media regarding the location for this year’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 premium live event.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2024, however the location and venue for the annual WWE PLE has yet to be announced.

Make sure to join us here on Tuesday for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 location and venue announcement.

