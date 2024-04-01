Video: Toni Storm’s unexpected gesture toward Mariah May on AEW Collision

On the latest episode of AEW Collision this Saturday, Toni Storm stirred up excitement among fans with an unexpected gesture toward Mariah May. In the midst of a backstage segment, Storm received news that the top two contenders would compete on the upcoming Wednesday’s Dynamite, setting the stage for Thunder Rosa to clash with May for a chance at the women’s world title.

Understanding that May could be the key to thwarting Thunder Rosa’s challenge for her title, Storm responded with a surprising kiss. May appeared to welcome the affectionate act.

#AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm reacts to the news that the women with the top 2 records in the Women's Division will clash for a future opportunity for the title! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayX pic.twitter.com/eGr3yfazeV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024

