Video: Toni Storm’s unexpected gesture toward Mariah May on AEW Collision

Apr 1, 2024 - by James Walsh

On the latest episode of AEW Collision this Saturday, Toni Storm stirred up excitement among fans with an unexpected gesture toward Mariah May. In the midst of a backstage segment, Storm received news that the top two contenders would compete on the upcoming Wednesday’s Dynamite, setting the stage for Thunder Rosa to clash with May for a chance at the women’s world title.

Understanding that May could be the key to thwarting Thunder Rosa’s challenge for her title, Storm responded with a surprising kiss. May appeared to welcome the affectionate act.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alice Crowley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal