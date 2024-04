Pretty Deadly were reportedly internally listed to be part of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship ladder match at WrestleMania as of last week, despite not being in the tournament to qualify:

“The one thing from the lineup last week was that Pretty Deadly was listed in the tag team ladder match. Obviously all six teams have qualified and there doesn’t appear to be a story that would get Pretty Deadly in.”

Source: Dave Meltzer

