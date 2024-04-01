CM Punk speaks frankly about his AEW departure

CM Punk goes into depth of how he feels about the end of his AEW career (via the MMA Hour):

-CM Punk calls it very irresponsible of the company (AEW) to leave talent stranded at the airport, referring to nobody picking him up in London for All In, leaving him to take the subway.

-CM Punk says when he arrived in London for AEW All In, there was nobody there to pick him up, but he got on the tube and thought it was an adventure and fun. But it was irresponsible of AEW to leave him stranded.

-Punk says he politely asked Jack Perry not to use real glass. But Perry had an issue because he went on to make the comment at All In.

-Punk says Jack Perry came to the back and asked Punk what he’s going to do about it. Punk says he did not punch anyone. He just choked someone a little

-CM Punk said Tony Khan’s big idea was a separate show (Collision) and separate everybody

He says he said it would never work and to just release him, Tony refused.

-Punk feels AEW is trying to slander him and ruin his reputation. Says Tony Khan is not a real boss. But a nice guy.

