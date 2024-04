“I don’t regret my time there #AEW ..Im just brutally honest about some things — And it’s done.

I hope they’re happy, I known I am. I would like to leave it at that.

I understand fans and the tribalism, I’m a Blackhawks, I’m a Chicago Cubs fan, so I will always troll and needle White Sox fans, or Blues fans, or Predator’s you know?

But some of the sh-t was so outlandish, talking about my Dog and all this awful stuff”

Source: The MMA Hour

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email