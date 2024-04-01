CM Punk discusses the backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In

CM Punk discussed the backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In (via the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani):

“Jack came back from his match, I was the next match, and I’ve got people with me. I’m not going to say who they are, because I’ve got a lot of friends that work there and I don’t want them to be punished for being friends with me.

“I walk up and I’m like, why do you insist on doing this dumb internet sh-t on TV, and he was like ‘well if you’ve got a problem do something about it’ and I’m like come on man, I’d f–king kill you, what are we doing.

“I thought I was doing the responsible thing, I didn’t punch anybody, I just choked somebody a little bit. Samoa Joe was there, told me to stop, then I quit.

“I turned to Tony, I said this place is a f–king joke man, you’re a clown, I quit.

“I went to my room, Joe and Jerry Lynn got me and lets just go out there and kill it. I was just too fired up and I’m fired up now, I’m probably going to regret talking about it.”

