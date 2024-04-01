AJ Styles on a botch at Wrestlemania 35 versus Randy Orton

– During Randy Orton’s match against AJ Styles at WWE Wrestlemania 35 in 2019, there was an issue with the lighting at Met Life Stadium and some fans couldn’t see the action. Orton addressed the situation after the show by writing in an Instagram post, “I would like to apologize on behalf of @WWE for screwing up and shining a bright light in your eyes for 95% of our match. You missed a really great f***ing match.”

During an interview on Fanatics Live, Styles commented on the matter…

“That’s definitely one to forget because the lights were blinding people. We were supposed to go two or one, and then, of course, Brock [Lesnar] gets to do anything he wants, so he switched it. By the time we went out there, the lights had come on and blinded half the stadium. I was pissed. You know who was even more pissed than me? Randy. I knew I didn’t have to get mad if Randy was mad.”

(quote source: Fightful.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

