PWInsider reports AEW is currently evaluating their talent roster and making cuts to benefit both the company and the talents.

The list of the first ever set of AEW releases are:

Stu Grayson

Dasha Kuret

The Boys

Slim J

Anthony Henry

Gravity

Jose the Assistant

Parker Boudreaux

Jora Johl

To add, all releases are free agents with no non compete clause. So they can shown up or sign anywhere as soon as tomorrow.

