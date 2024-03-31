WWE Road to Wrestlemania / Syracuse, N.Y. / Sun Mar 31, 2024
The Complete Results from the Oncenter War Memorial:
LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso).
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Dominck Mysterio / Shinsuke Nakamura / Jey Uso.
WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (with JD McDonagh) defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
The New Catch Republic: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler / Natalya.
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Odyssey Jones.
Bianca Belair / Michin / Zelina Vega defeat WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / One-Half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane / Dakota Kai.
Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre.
