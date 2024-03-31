WWE Road to Wrestlemania / Syracuse, N.Y. / Sun Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024 - by David Roberson

The Complete Results from the Oncenter War Memorial:

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso).

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Dominck Mysterio / Shinsuke Nakamura / Jey Uso.

WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (with JD McDonagh) defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The New Catch Republic: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler / Natalya.

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Odyssey Jones.

Bianca Belair / Michin / Zelina Vega defeat WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / One-Half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane / Dakota Kai.

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre.

Thanks to @HeelToThe Face / @PiledriverPress / @GamingParenting in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

 

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allie Allbright

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal