Updated Lineup For 4/3 Episode Of AEW Dynamite In Worcester

Mar 31, 2024 - by Matt Boone

More matches were announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Friday night.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada, the lineup for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

AEW DYNAMITE (4/3/2024)

* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (“Battle Of Will’s”)
* Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator)
* Young Bucks vs. Best Friends (Tag Tourney Semifinals)
* Chris Jericho calls out HOOK
* “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Jay White
* Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland’s AEW Dynasty contract signing

