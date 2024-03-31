Update On Ricky Starks’ Condition Following Injury Scare On AEW Collision

Mar 31, 2024 - by Matt Boone

“Absolute” Ricky Starks absolutely gave a scare to his fans on Saturday night.

In his first match back from a hiatus following the loss of his AEW World Tag-Team Championships, Starks returned to action on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.

Starks once again joined forces with former tag-team championship partner Big Bill to take on the Top Flight duo of Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a quarterfinal bout in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

The ending of the bout saw Starks appear to suffer an injury.

It appeared that Starks was wobbly near the end of the bout, and then he failed to kick out of a basic roll-up pin attempt by Darius. Moments later he would take a DDT and the match immediately went to the finish, with Starks once again not kicking out.

Following the confusion, Starks took to his Instagram Stories after the match to confirm that something did happen, but that he was okay (see below).

“I’m all good, everything checked out fine,” Starks wrote. “Was being precautious.”

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Ricky Starks suffered a “stinger” as a result of a spot during the match, and for the most apart appears to be okay.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    March 31, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    Just one convoluted DDT after an injury scare? Wow, Tony Khan must’ve been really sitting in that ref’s ear.
    So which chant applies here? This is awesome? A-E-Dub? Maybe fight forever???

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allie Allbright

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal