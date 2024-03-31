Raw in Brooklyn tomorrow completely sold out with over 13,300 tickets out

Tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn is completely sold out and Ticketmaster is out of tickets except for verified resale ones.

@WrestleTix reports that the count is 13,345, with the last couple of hundred tickets selling out over the weekend. This number is over 1,000 more than their last visit there this past December which was a Smackdown taping.

Both The Rock and Roman Reigns will be at the Barclays Center for the final push for WrestleMania on Raw.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

