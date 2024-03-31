Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock makes NXT in-ring debut

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock made her NXT in-ring debut last night in Melbourne, Florida, at a non-televised live event.

She wrestled – and won – against BreAnna Covington in the eighth match of the 10-match card. Covington is a track abnd field athlete from Fresno who is also under a WWE developmental deal.

Mensah-Stock, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the freestyle 68kg division, signed with WWE in May of last year and has been training at the WWE Performance Center ever since.

She had previously made an appearance at SummerSlam in Las Vegas with fellow gold medalist Gable Steveson.

The 31-year-old became the first black female wrestler to win a gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

