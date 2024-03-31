Ilja Dragunov and Jerry Lawler notes

– Fightful reports Ilja Dragunov is not currently planned for a callup at this time.

However, those in the company expect Dragunov to be moved up once he drops the NXT Championship.

Most believe he is “beyond the brand” right now and should be called up to the main roster.

– Jerry “The King” Lawler is on the mend following a knee replacement operation, per reports from PWInsider. This WWE Hall of Famer, known for his legendary status in the ring and on the commentary table, is said to be recovering after the procedure.

Fans might recall buzz earlier this month about Lawler’s expected appearance in Philadelphia for the WrestleMania 40 celebrations, particularly at The World for an exclusive memorabilia signing session alongside other WWE icons.

