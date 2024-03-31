Danielson on how AEW presents international stars, Wrestlemania 40 card update

– According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering replacing one of the teams in the Wrestlemania Tag Team Championship Ladder Match.

More specifically, there’s an upcoming meeting where they will make a decision on if they want to replace the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the match.

– Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. The Final Testament is currently slated for Wrestlemania XL and will be booked as a “Philadelphia Street Fight.”

– Bryan Danielson on how AEW presents international stars: (via SI)

“The way Tony presents stars in AEW. It’s not about starting over in AEW. So Okada was brought in as a star and introduced as a star. It’s the same way we introduced Will Ospreay, and the same way we’ve treated Místico.

They’ve already proven it, so that’s the way we’ll present them to our audience. It’s a different approach from the ‘let’s see if this new talent can sink-or-swim.’ He’s a star. That’s how he’s treated.”

