AEW Rampage Spoilers From 3/30 Taping For 4/5 Show On TNT

Following this week’s return live episode of AEW Collision, the action continued after the cameras stopped rolling inside Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night.

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, which will premiere at 10/9c on April 5, 2024.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 4/5/2024) * Malakai Black def. Christopher Daniels

* Roderick Strong def. London Lightning

* Serena Deeb def. Trish Adora

* Daniel Garcia def. Action Andretti, Bryan Keith & Komander in a Final Four Elimination Match

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

