Updated AEW Collision Lineup For Tonight: New Match Announced

Mar 30, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The road to AEW Dynasty 2024 continues tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, a new women’s bout has been added to the lineup, as Thunder Rosa will go one-on-one against Lady Frost at the show this evening at 8/7c from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata in Trios action, FTR vs. The Infantry and Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight in quarterfinal bouts as part of the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament, as well as Adam Copeland’s first defense of the TNT Championship in a “Cope Open Challenge.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from London, Ontario, Canada.

