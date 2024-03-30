Tony Schiavone Comments On Passing Of His Dog: “He Was Such A Good Boy”

Tony Schiavone had a rough night on Friday.

The AEW commentator surfaced on social media late Friday evening to share photos of himself with his dog, Buggity Bug, which he announced has passed away.

“Tonight I had to say goodbye to my best buddy, my good boy, my Buggity Bug,” Schiavone wrote. “He passed away peacefully in my arms.”

Schiavone continued, “Lois was there along with my son, daughter and granddaughter. We gave him a piece of chocolate, because no dog should leave this world without knowing the taste of chocolate. He was such a good boy and I will miss him tremendously. I appreciate everyone who has reached out and have sent my family and I messages. We appreciate it more than you know. Love your dogs. We only have them for a little while #loveyourdogs.”

Tonight I had to say goodbye to my best buddy, my good boy, my Buggity Bug. He passed away peacefully in my arms. Lois was there along with my son, daughter and granddaughter. We gave him a piece of chocolate, because no dog should leave this world without knowing the taste of… pic.twitter.com/xBJQ5goo0E — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 30, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

