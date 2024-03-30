NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Sat Mar 30, 2024

The Complete Results from the Auditorium:

Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening.

11-Man Battle Royal: The winner will face NXT North American Champion Oba Femi tonight. The winner: Je’von Evans.

Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey.

The No Quarter Catch Crew: Drew Gulak defeats Uriah Connors.

Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley defeat Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

Drake Morreaux defeats an enhancement talent.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Joe Gacy defeats The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeats Breanna Covington.

Thea Hail defeats Jacey Jayne via DQ.

Main Event: NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Je’Von Evans.

Thanks to @TheLowreyBang / @carnesgreg58 / @JeffReidUP in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

