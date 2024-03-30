Multiple WWE Superstars Announced For 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Several competitors scheduled for this year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal have been announced.

As noted, WWE announced on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX that the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on next week’s installment of the weekly blue brand program.

On the SmackDown Lowdown post-show on Saturday morning, the following WWE Superstars were confirmed for the bout on the 4/5 SmackDown:

* Andrade

* Ricochet

* Chad Gable

* Bronson Reed

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Omos

* Brutus Creed

* Julius Creed

* Ivar

* Akira Tozawa

* Otis

* JD McDonagh

* Apollo Crews

* Veer

* Sanga

* Cameron Grimes

* Kit Wilson

* Elton Prince

* Ashante Adonis

* Cedric Alexander

Make sure to join us here on 4/5 for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage for what will be the WrestleMania XL go-home show.

