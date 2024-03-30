Matt Cardona Answers “Cope Open Challenge” On AEW Collision

Matt Cardona has arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

After working with the promotion a few years ago, “The Indy God” returned to the scene in AEW this weekend, turning up on AEW Collision in a surprise appearance.

The man that was named the Independent Wrestler of the Year for two consecutive years by Pro Wrestling Illustrated was the man to answer the latest “Cope Open Challenge” from Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship.

