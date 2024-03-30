Martha Hart not surprised by the Vince McMahon allegations

Martha Hart not surprised by ‘horrific’ Vince McMahon allegations:

“No, I was not surprised when I heard there was yet another lawsuit (against Vince McMahon and WWE). Over the years, the WWE they’ve had many lawsuits and they’ve had a lot of bad press. I tell you, I read all of the 67 pages in that complaint, and it is absolutely horrific. I have to say that the level of wickedness that’s described is beyond the pale in that complaint, and anyone with a shred of humanity would find the indignant act just incomprehensible, frankly. So, it wasn’t a shock that there was another lawsuit, but the level of, I guess, depravity there certainly was, and I’m a doctor in mental health. I’m also the founder and director of the Owen Hart Foundation, so no matter what hat I’m wearing, I always work with at-risk people. I can tell you that it’s the – anyone that takes advantage of a vulnerable person is the most despicable type of person because these are people that need to be supported and protected, not exploited and by Janel Grant’s own admission, she was a vulnerable person. She was unemployed, her parents had passed away, she was suffering with grief, and she was also just on the cusp of financial collapse. So these are all the makings of a very vulnerable person.”

(Source: NewsNation)

