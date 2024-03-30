Cody Rhodes Re-Signs With WWE

“The American Nightmare” is sticking with WWE for the foreseeable future.

During a recent interview with Justin Walker that was released this week, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE.

“I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE,” Rhodes stated when asked if he is still planning to retire at the age of 40. “It extends beyond my 40th birthday. The plan is still, when it’s time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process.”

He continued, “Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It’s not 40 anymore. I’ll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I’m nearing 40.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

