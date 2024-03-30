Another Title Match Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024

A new championship match has been announced for the next Ring Of Honor pay-per-view event.

On Saturday, it was announced that ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be putting his title on-the-line against Lee Johnson at ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024.

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 is scheduled to take place next Friday, April 5, 2024 from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Also scheduled for the show on 4/5 in Philly is Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship, Mei Seira and Empress Nexus Venus (Mina Shirakawa and Maika) vs. Tam Nakano and Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani and AZM) in a STARDOM Showcase Six-Woman Tag-Team bout, Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s World Championship and Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship.

Make sure to check back here on 4/5 for complete ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 results.

FRIDAY April 5th

Philadelphia, PA | @LiacourasCenter#ROHSupercardOfHonorhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn ROH World TV Championship!

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson@BigShottyLee has been on a winning streak and called his shot as he takes on @kylefletcherpro for the title! pic.twitter.com/U7RTXq4ZgO — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 30, 2024

