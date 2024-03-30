AEW Collision

March 30th, 2024

Live from: London, Ontario, Canada

Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuiness

“Rated R Superstar” and New AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland comes out for the Cope Open. Adam says this is Copeland Country, can we be here every night, I have decided to do the Cope Open and put my title on the line each time and I am here to fight and who will step up and take me on.

Match 1: Cope Open Challenge for AEW TNT Championship

Challenger: Matt Cardona Vs Champion: “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland

Tie up in the middle of the ring, shoulder tackle by Copeland, hip tosses on Cardona, shoulder takedown by Cardona, dropkick to Cardona by Copeland, tie up again in the ring, stomps to Copeland in the corner, Cardona sends Adam into post who slides out and Matt chases him but is met with a short clothesline, Cardona with a DDT on Adam on the outside then bounces him of the announce table, Cardona bounces head of Copeland into ring steps, Cardona with a reverse neck breaker, chops to Copeland, neck wrench by Cardona, shoulder tackle and then a short clothesline by Copeland.

Copeland runs at Cardona in the corner but Copeland kicks him out the corner, jumping forearm by Cardona, Copeland climbs to the top rope and then nails a bulldog on Cardona for a 2 count, Copeland with a takedown and rollup by Copeland for a two count, Copeland comes into the ring and Cardona kicks the rope and then a DDT by Cardona for a two count, Cardona puts Copeland in the corner and kicks him hard, Matt goes to run at Copeland but Adam stops it and does a buckle bomb on Cardona for a two count, Adam sets up for the spear but is blocked and a takedown by Cardona for a two count. Cardona goes for a spear but is met with a spear by Adam Copeland for the win.

Winner via Pinfall and still AEW TNT Champion: “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland

After the match the lights go out, the lights come up and Malakai Black is in the ring and then they approach each other, and then Buddy Matthews appears and beats down Copeland till Mark Briscoe appears and then is beaten down till Eddie Kingston appears to help Briscoe and Copeland and then the lights go out again and come back on and House of Black are gone.

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with FTR from earlier today about match against the Infantry to advance to become New AEW World Tag Team Champions. FTR says they are ready for the match.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and introduces The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. Daddy Ass says he is pissed off and doesn’t like the fact they came to my house, Daddy Ass says next week on Dynamite it is Daddy Ass Vs Jay White, Max says Yo, Yo, Yo, Listen this goes out to those Ass Boys on Wednesday while Daddy is whipping Jay we and you will remain in the back so if you have faith in Jay White and remain in the back, Bowens says now a word from the scissor King, How are we doing here in London, I was proven right – Jay White is a coward and those bullet bitches and walked in to his house and runs like cowards and Mrs Ass would have slapped the pubes out of those three guys.

Match 2: AEW World Tag Team Championship Quarter Final

FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler Vs The Infantry – Charlie Bravo and Shawn Dean.

Bravo and Wheeler start, Wheeler with a takedown, side takedown by Wheeler, quick arm drag, Dax tagged in and shoulder takedown, inside wristlock, Dean tagged in and a shoulder takedown, tie up between Dean and Wheeler, uppercut to Bravo by Wheeler, Bravo reversed and chops to Wheeler in the corner, side headlock takedown and knee drop, scoop slam by Wheeler on Bravo, Dax tagged in and goes for a super plex on Bravo but blocked and a super plex of the top rope by Dax Harwood.

Double Russian Legsweep on Shawn Dean, then stomps on Dean and Dean put in the corner and running senton in the corner, Wheeler puts Dean on shoulder then tags in Dax and goes for Double move but Dean escapes, Dax sends Dean into ring wall, chop to Bravo on the outside, Overlaunch dive onto FTR blocked and then Dean flies over the top, crossbody by Dean for a two count, double leg takedown, cradle rollup by Dean on Dax for a two count. Dax with a uppercut sends Bravo to the outside, powerbomb on Dean then a fisherman suplex on Dean for a two count. Double team by FTR blocked by spear from Dean then a rollup for a two count, suplex on Wheeler, Bravo blocks move then leapfrog on Dean for a two count, Dax runs at Bravo but ducks and Wheeler hits Dax, Shatter Machine on Shawn Dean for the win and advancing.

Winners via Pinfall and advancing: FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Big Bill and Ricky Starks and they say they will beat Top Flight tonight and then beat FTR in the next round and we guarantee it.

Backstage: Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe and Adam Copeland challenge House of Black to a Trios Match at AEW Dynasty.

Match 3: Singles Match

Kyle O’Reilly Vs JD Drake.

Tie up in the ring, JD Drake takes down O’Reilly and then goes for a Vader Bomb but missed, kicks to Drake and legsweep takes down Drake, running forearm shot, hammerlock and knee lift, chest kick and then into a armbar and JD Drake taps.

Winner via Pinfall Kyle O’Reilly

We see a video package about Powerhouse Hobbs and Will Ospreay and we are informed Will Ospreay Vs Powerhouse Hobbs will face each other on Dynamite.

Match 4: AEW World Tag Team Championship Quarter Final

Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks Vs Top Flight – Dante and Darius Martin

Arm drag takedown on Starks by Darius, Dante in and run at Starks, Darius back in and short DDT for a two count, Big Bill tagged in and shove but Dante ducks, and then Bill goes for a double chokeslam but blocked then a double dropkick to Big Bill sending him to the outside, Ricky trips Dante and then a pump kick by Bill to Dante. middle rope stomp by Starks on Dante, scoop slam on Dante, side elbow for a two count.

Big Bill runs at Dante into the corner, and then mocks Top Flight, Bill sends Dante into the top turnbuckle, Bill dumps Dante to the outside with a big boot, Bill picks up Dante and rams him into the ring post, Bill sends Dante back in the ring and Big Bill splashes Dante in the corner, Bill goes again but missed, rolling dive of the top rope on Big Bill, Starks tagged in as is Darius, Darius tries a inverted DDT, then reversed into a okana roll, low bridge sends Big Bill to the outside, then a rollup by Darius for a two and then quick succession of double team moves on Ricky Starks for the win to advance.

Winners via Pinfall and advancing: Top Flight – Darius and Dante Martin

Backstage Christopher Daniels says he has been here since Day 1 and Daniels challenges Malakai Black to a 1-on-1 match on Rampage.

Match 5: Women’s Division Singles Match

Thunder Rosa Vs Lady Frost

Lockup to begin, fireman’s carry by Rosa, and a quick cover for 2. Go behind by Frost, shrugged off by Rosa and a shoulder block takes Frost down. Kip up, arm drag by Rosa, headscissors off the ropes and a dropkick by Rosa. Chop to the chest, Frost whipped into the opposite buckles but she avoids the follow up. Nice elevated headscissors over the buckles by Frost and a senton for 2. Frost flips out of the corner but eats a clothesline.

Rosa chokes Frost out on the ropes and hits a running knee to the back. Rosa brings Frost to the outside and sends her head first into the announce table, and Frost returns the favor. Back in the ring, Frost slams Rosa to the mat, carefree cover, and Rosa fights back in the corner with a snapmare and a running low crossbody for 2.

Rear chinlock applied, but Frost gets to her feet with Rosa on her back and falls backwards, breaking the hold. Cover by Frost, 1, 2, no. Shoulders to the midsection by Lady Frost, step up thrust kick. Clothesline from Thunder Rosa, drop toe hold to follow. Running dropkick against the ropes gets a 2. Rosa tries to grapevine the arms but Frost cartwheels out into the Chiller Driller! 1, 2, NO. Frost misses a spin kick, Rosa gets a backstabber on her, and she hits the Tijuana Bomb for the 3 count.

Winner via Pinfall Thunder Rosa

Renee Paquette is standing by with Toni Storm. Renee has breaking news for her – a number one contenders match is signed for next week on Dynamite; Thunder Rosa vs Mariah May. Storm wonders if this is what May has been plotting al along…and she plants a kiss on May’s lips, calling her a genius! Storm sees herself in May and she likes it. Storm says Rosa should have retired as champion as she’ll never get to sniff this title again.

Match 6: Main Event – Trios Tag Team Match

Blackpool Combat Club – “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Katsuyori Shibata Vs “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous – Dutch and Vincent

Shibata and Archer start match,

It’s Shibata and Archer going right at it with a slugfest as we start this one out. Archer gets a big boot on Shibata, Shibata ducks another and gets a kick to knock Archer down. Archer catches a kick and hits him with a right hand, followed by a suplex attempt, but Shibata hangs on and applies the sleeper. Archer pulls him overhead to break it. Tag to Dutch, who wants a piece of Claudio. Shibata obliges, and in comes Castagnoli.

Dutch gets a body slam out of the corner, shoulder blocks Castagnoli down, Claudio with one of his own. And he takes down Dutch with a slam of his own, followed by a double stomp and a tag to Danielson. Dragon with European uppercuts to Dutch but Dutch manages to turn the tables and tags in Vincent. Right hands to Danielson, who takes out Dutch on the apron with a running kick, then flips over Vincent and hits a suicide dive through the ropes to take out Dutch again, and a running knee of the apron to take out Archer! Oh but Vincent comes from behind and send Danielson into the barricade to cut off the relentless assault as we head to PIP.

Vincent briefly distracts Aubrey Edwards, allowing Dutch and Archer to double team Danielson in the corner. Tag to Archer, who nails Danielson in the corner with a series of right hands and forearm shots. Danielson comes back with kicks to the midsection, but Archer whips him hard into the opposite buckles. Dutch tags back in, quick tag to Vincent, and more double teaming with the ref distracted. Archer stands on the face of Danielson, and Nigel stands to applaud it!

Danielson tries to get the LaBelle Lock, and does indeed get it locked on Dutch, but Archer immediately interrupts it. Dutch gets back in control, clubbing blows to knock Dragon down, but misses a corner splash. Danielson claws his way to his corner but Archer takes out both Shibata and Claudio. Archer picks up Dutch and body slams him into Danielson! Dutch with a huge Boss Man Slam gets a 2 count. Dutch sits Danielson on the top rope, looking for a super plex, but Dragon headbutts him down, and follows with a top rope shotgun dropkick. Danielson makes the tag to Castagnoli, who goes up against Archer now, and they trade clotheslines. Hurricanrana by Claudio! Uppercuts in the corner and the 10 count punches in the corner by Claudio. Diamond Cutter off the middle rope! Claudio grabs the legs of Archer, but the Righteous cut him off before he can swing Archer. Shibata in to help out. Claudio and Shibata run to opposite corners and hit running dropkicks. Archer looks for a double chokeslam but Shibata and Castagnoli fight him off…and now Claudio gets the Giant Swing! Claudio transitions into the sharpshooter but here comes Dutch, who picks Claudio up in a sidewalk slam. Vincent with a shining wizard kick on Danielson! Shibata takes on both members of the Righteous, sends them to the floor but walks into a big boot from Archer.

Claudio goes for a Neutralizer, Archer avoids it and gets a big boot. Chokeslam to Claudio! Vincent with the swanton off the top, 1, 2, no. Vincent locks in the guillotine with body scissors but Claudio uses raw power to suplex him. Archer sent to the floor, Shibata is in with Vincent now. Repeated blows knock him down and the running dropkick follows up. Suplex to Vincent, 1, 2, no. Into the armbar! Dutch breaks it up. Danielson is here with the Shining Wizard Knee to Dutch! Vincent rolls up Shibata though, 1, 2, no.

Shibata with a HUGE chop to Vincent and the sleeper. Claudio takes out Archer on the outside, allowing Shibata to cleanly hit the PK on Vincent, 1, 2, 3!

Winners via Pinfall Blackpool Combat Club – “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Katsuyori Shibata

