WWE SmackDown Results 3/29/24

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX tonight live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with the second-to-last episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program heading into this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On tap for tonight’s show is the first appearance on Jade Cargill since she signed to join the SmackDown roster, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory and New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma in Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier bouts, as well as Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, March 29, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/29/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started as always. Corey Graves then welcomes us to this week’s show and hypes the road to WrestleMania XL winding down. We see a shot of Uncasville, CT. as he talks about what transpired with The Rock’s bloody attack of Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw this week.

We see footage of the segment and then shoot live backstage where we see Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman walk up to him and the three begin walking together. We see Bianca Belair arriving to the building for her match against Dakota Kai later tonight. We also see Kai and Damage CTRL entering the building.

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly

We shoot live inside the Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time as the camera pans the jam-packed house in Uncasville, CT. where we hear the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme music. Out comes “The Viper” to kick things off on this week’s show.

Graves is joined by Wade Barrett on commentary as Orton makes his way to the ring for our opening contest here on the second-to-last episode of WWE SmackDown heading into WrestleMania XL. He settles inside the squared circle to a big pop and his music dies down. The theme for his tag-team partner for this opener hits.

Kevin Owens makes his way out and the crowd goes bonkers as “The Prize Fighter” heads to the ring to join Orton for scheduled tag-team action. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the Pretty Deadly duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Owens immediately takes it to Wilson as the two kick things off for their respective teams. He hits a big spot and goes for an early cover, but Wilson just barely kicks out and makes the tag. Fans chant “Randy! Randy!” upon seeing the tag, and Owens obliges, bringing in “The Viper.”

Orton does the ten punch spot on Prince in the corner as the fans count along with each shot that lands. On the floor, we see Wilson and Prince double-teaming Orton and slamming him on the commentary desk as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Pretty Deadly are still in control of the offense. Wilson has him in a sleeper hold. Orton suplexes his way out of it and makes the tag. Wilson does as well. The crowd explodes as Owens takes the hot tag and enters the ring like a madman, taking it to Prince with fast-paced, high-impact offense.

Owens decks Prince and heads to the top-rope. Wilson stops him but Owens gets rid of him and leaps for a senton, but lands on Prince’s raised knees due to the slight delay. On the floor, Orton is about to put Wilson through the cleared off commentary desk, but Prince makes the save. Meanwhile, Logan Paul hits the ring and KOs Owens, leading to Prince scoring the follow-up cover for the win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

Logan Paul Escapes The Wrath Of “The Viper”

After the match, Orton is upset about losing until he sees on the big screen the replay of Logan Paul KO’ing Owens. Owens tells Orton he’s still under there, so Orton goes out and gets him. He goes to put him through the commentary desk, but Pretty Deadly attacks Orton from behind before he can.

Back in the ring, Owens hits a Stunner on one member of Pretty Deadly and then Orton hits an RKO on the other. Orton chases Paul to the back but Paul gets in a car and peels off. We head to a commercial break.

Bayley Delivers Savage Beatdown Of IYO SKY

When we return from the break, it is announced that Friday, April 5, 2024 at 5e/2p, there will be a WrestleMania XL Live Kickoff stream on Peacock and all WWE social platforms, and that one week from tomorrow and Sunday from 5-7pm EST. will be the Countdown To WrestleMania XL special.

The latter will be held at the Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., featuring special hosts Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, CM Punk, Big E., Jackie Redmond and Wade Barrett.

From there, we head to a special video package with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY talking in a studio setting about her WrestleMania XL title defense against former fellow Damage CTRL member Bayley. At the end of it, Bayley ambushes her and attacks her savagely, beating her down with lights and equipment.

