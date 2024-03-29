WWE RAW Hour One To Air Commercial-Free Next Week

Mar 29, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The first hour of WWE Monday Night Raw next week will be presented without any interuptions.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw next week will present the first hour commercial-free.

WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to take place next week on Monday, April 1, 2024, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Make sure to join us here on 4/1 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lainey Reid

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal