WWE RAW Hour One To Air Commercial-Free Next Week

The first hour of WWE Monday Night Raw next week will be presented without any interuptions.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw next week will present the first hour commercial-free.

WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to take place next week on Monday, April 1, 2024, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Make sure to join us here on 4/1 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

