WWE Names Impact Correspondent For WrestleMania XL

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has surfaced on social media on Friday with an update regarding a special appearance scheduled for WrestleMania XL Weekend next week in Philadelphia, PA.

The WWE CCO took to X on Friday to reveal the WWE Community Impact Correspondent for WrestleMania XL will be Special Olympics athlete Cody Field.

“This is what WWE is all about,” he wrote to the caption of a video regarding the announcement. “Thrilled for Special Olympics athlete Cody Field to experience WrestleMania XL next week as our WWE Community Impact Correspondent.”

Additionally, “The Game” shared the video that WWE produced and released on television this week to promote Philadelphia hip-hop star Meek Mill appearing at this year’s show on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and April 7.

Make sure to join us here throughout WrestleMania XL Week for the latest news and updates coming out of Philadelphia, PA. for WWE's largest annual two-night premium live event.

This is what @WWE is all about. Thrilled for @SpecialOlympics athlete Cody Field to experience #WrestleMania XL next week as our WWE Community Impact Correspondent. pic.twitter.com/gqIzOv0oW8 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2024

A story of neon dreams… or faded nightmares. You ready for this, @MeekMill? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/deR4sPI1zX — Triple H (@TripleH) March 28, 2024

