Tony Khan Announces “A Battle Of Will’s” For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

“A Battle of Will’s” has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of next Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite show from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with an update to the scheduled lineup.

In what he dubbed “A Battle of Will’s,” fans will see Will Ospreay collide with Powerhouse Hobbs of The Don Callis Family.

Previously announced for the April 3, 2024 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS live prime time program is The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends in an AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament Semifinal bout, as well as the AEW Dynasty 2024 contract signing for the AEW World Championship showdown between Swerve Strickland and reigning title-holder Samoa Joe.

Wednesday, 4/3@DCUCenter Worcester, MA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT A Battle Of Wills@TrueWillieHobbs vs @WillOspreay 2 Members of @TheDonCallis Family fight 1-on-1:

Hobbs vs Ospreay

A Battle Of Wills on @TBSNetwork

This Wednesday in Worcester! pic.twitter.com/VVGD6H7xP9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2024

