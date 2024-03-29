Roman Reigns and Jack Perry notes

– Jack Perry (via interview with NJPW1972)

“I’ve made it very clear that I am not going to apologize to anybody about anything. The reaction I know I’m going to get in Chicago is what this is all about.”

– Paul Heyman tells Uproxx that Roman Reigns had no plans on retuning to WWE during COVID in 2020.

“I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask ‘has anybody talked to him?’ ‘Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back.’ No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So, the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was retired. He was out.”

