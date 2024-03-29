Rey Mysterio Unmasked In TikTok Lip-Synching Video With His Daughter

What is Rey Mysterio looking like these days?

Let’s find out!

This week, Aalyah Gutiérrez, the daughter of the WWE Hall of Fame legend, took to her official TikTok account to share a recent video she recorded with her iconic father.

Aalyah posted a video of herself and an unmasked Rey Mysterio side-by-side lip-synching to a song, in typical TikTok fashion.

After spending several months on the sidelines recovering from surgery, Mysterio recently returned to WWE television, competing in his in-ring return match against former fellow LWO member turned rival Santos Escobar on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week.

Watch the TikTok footage shared by Aalyah Gutiérrez that shows he and her father lip synching via the video player embedded below.

