NXT Live Results / Ft Pierce, Fl / Fri Mar 29, 2024

The Complete Results from the Havert L. Fenn Center:

The Ring Announcer this evening is Blake Howard.

10-Woman Battle Royal: The winner will meet NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the Main Event tonight. The winner: Arianna Grace.

Riley Osborne defeats a debuting talent.

Sol Ruca and Brinley Reece defeat Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner.

Charlie Dempsey (with the No Quarter Catch Crew) defeats Dante Chen.

Lexis King defeats Eddy Thorpe.

Meta-Four: Oro Mensah and Noam Dar (with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe.

Karmen Petrovic defeats Lola Vice.

The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Ariana Rizzo) defeats OTM: Bronco Nima / Lucien Price/ Scrypts (with Jaida Parker)

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Drake Morreaux.

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Arianna Grace.

Thanks to @BeastWrestler21 in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

