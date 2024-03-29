NXT Live Results / Ft Pierce, Fl / Fri Mar 29, 2024
The Complete Results from the Havert L. Fenn Center:
The Ring Announcer this evening is Blake Howard.
10-Woman Battle Royal: The winner will meet NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the Main Event tonight. The winner: Arianna Grace.
Riley Osborne defeats a debuting talent.
Sol Ruca and Brinley Reece defeat Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner.
Charlie Dempsey (with the No Quarter Catch Crew) defeats Dante Chen.
Lexis King defeats Eddy Thorpe.
Meta-Four: Oro Mensah and Noam Dar (with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe.
Karmen Petrovic defeats Lola Vice.
The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Ariana Rizzo) defeats OTM: Bronco Nima / Lucien Price/ Scrypts (with Jaida Parker)
NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Drake Morreaux.
Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Arianna Grace.
