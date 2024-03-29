Notes on Carmella and Becky Lynch

– Carmella, also known as The Queen of Staten Island, has excited fans with a major announcement about her WWE comeback. After stepping away from the spotlight due to her pregnancy announcement in March 2023, Carmella has been eagerly missed on television. Following the birth of her child in November, the celebrated former women’s champion has now declared she’s poised for a grand return. Taking to social media, Carmella shared that she’s gearing up to make her presence felt at The World during the electrifying WrestleMania 40 weekend.

“So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for #WrestleMania Friday @citywineryphil 145pm. Saturday #WWEWorld 11am Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY (hope you guys didn’t forget about me.”

– Becky Lynch (via Interview w/Z100 New York) believes that storytelling comes first and then the actual craft:

“[The actual craft] number two. Number one is storytelling because ain’t nobody’s going to care what you do in the ring if you have not told the good story. There’s a line that says ‘a promo is a match and a match is a promo’ right, so you tell a story during the match but to know what the story you’re telling in the match, that comes before the craft, before the nitty gritty, before you get down to that.

That’s number one and then the craft of the actual wrestling, of understanding what’s going to illicit a response, what’s going to be easier for the audience to follow too, because you don’t wanna be doing all this technical stuff and everybody’s going ‘wait what, what…what’s happening?’. We do this for an audience, we don’t do it for us, we do it for them and if they’re not following it and we’re doing it because we think it’s interesting and it’s so cool and then…ain’t nobody’s gonna care & then why you doing it in the first place.”

