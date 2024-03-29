New Match Announced For WrestleMania XL

Mar 29, 2024 - by Matt Boone

A big match is being added to the jam-packed lineup for WWE’s biggest two-night premium live event of the year.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Rey Mysterio came out to confront his son, Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar in the ring inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

During the segment, Rey introduced Dragon Lee as the newest member of the LWO, and proceeded to issue a challenge for a tag-team match with two taking on Dominik and Escobar at WrestleMania XL on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lainey Reid

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal