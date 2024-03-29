New Match Announced For WrestleMania XL

A big match is being added to the jam-packed lineup for WWE’s biggest two-night premium live event of the year.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Rey Mysterio came out to confront his son, Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar in the ring inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

During the segment, Rey introduced Dragon Lee as the newest member of the LWO, and proceeded to issue a challenge for a tag-team match with two taking on Dominik and Escobar at WrestleMania XL on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The grin on Dirty Dom! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/Cvb4Xcorqr — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) March 30, 2024

#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/BvRJDqxLaQ — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) March 30, 2024

DRAGON LEE IS IN THE LWO!!!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/GO4b6KRj4T — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) March 30, 2024

Dragon Lee is diffy! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/VpXZhLWs7q — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) March 30, 2024

