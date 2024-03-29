Latest Update On Kenny Omega’s Serious Health Issues

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer gave an update on AEW’s Kenny Omega.

Due to diverticulitis, Omega has been absent from the ring since December. While a final decision has not been made, it seems increasingly likely that he will have surgery to address his intestinal issues. Two doctors have strongly recommended this course of action to Omega.

Meltzer notes that while it is not certain, it appears that surgery is the best solution for Omega, who has been struggling with pain for several months. If he wants to return to his career in top form, he will likely need to remove the affected parts of his intestine and colon.

This will be crucial for his highly anticipated return to AEW, where he will likey revive his longtime feud with Kazuchika Okada, as their matches have achieved legendary status. It is important for Omega to be in peak physical shape in order to compete at this level.

Comparisons have been made to the comebacks of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brock Lesnar, who also had difficult diverticulitis health issues but returned to their professional careers successfully. However, Omega’s condition was much more severe and potentially life-threatening.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Kenny Omega continue to surface.

