Kevin Owens Reveals He Asks Shawn Michaels To Come Out Of Retirement For WrestleMania Match Every Year

“The Prize Fighter” was able to scratch a WrestleMania match against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin off of his bucket list.

But he still wants more.

Kevin Owens revealed during a recent Fanatics Live appearance that he bothers WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement again for a match with him on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“I keep bothering Shawn Michaels every year to come back,” Owens said. “He just won’t. He’s so nice about it every year.”

Owens continued, “This year, I texted him, he didn’t answer me for two months and then when he answered me it was to say, ‘Well, I know I’m a little late, but I just had shoulder surgery, so I don’t think it’s happening.’ You could’ve said no two months ago. You didn’t have to get cut for it.”

Check out the complete Kevin Owens appearance with Fanatics Live, which also featured AJ Styles, Naomi and Tyler Breeze, via the YouTube player embedded below courtesy of Xavier Woods’ official UpUpDownDown channel. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

