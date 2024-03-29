Jack Perry Talks About His Issues With AEW, Decision To Go To NJPW

Jack Perry recently spoke with the official New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former AEW star known as Jungle Boy and current NJPW star spoke about his decision to go to Japan, his issues with AEW and his scapegoat nickname.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On why he went to NJPW: “Well Japan for me is an opportunity, not to start over, but start a new chapter without having to apologize or pretend to be sorry for the actions of other people. It’s a way that I can stay true to myself and continue to grow despite everything that’s gone on.”

On his issues with AEW and how they are too afraid to have him return: “Ripping that contract was a declaration ‘I’m not playing by your rules anymore’. If (AEW) are too afraid to have me anymore, if the specter of Jack Perry is too much, they don’t want to deal with the conversations, the ramifications that brings, then that’s fine. I don’t need them. I will go by myself across the world, all by myself, without any of my friends, without any of the things I’m used to, anything that’s been my life for the last five years, and I’ll do it on my own, make my own way.”

On his scapegoat nickname: “I think it’s ingrained in human nature to be afraid of blame, and the disapproval of others. At the end of the day, that’s weakness. That’s a weak mindset, a weak soul. If you know the truth, what good is the opinion of other people? If you know the truth, you have power. I’m not shying away from the blame. If you need me to be the Scapegoat because you don’t have the bravery to stand up for your own actions, then that’s fine. I’m man enough to take that blame from all of us and I’m not going to shy away from it.”

Check out the complete interview at NJPW1972.com.

