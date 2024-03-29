Eric Bischoff responds to Ton Khan, plus a Matt Hardy/AEW update

– Matt Hardy via his podcast says that he’s been offered a new AEW contract as his current one is set to expire very soon:

“I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I’m looking through it, deciding what I want to do going forward.

Once again, just legacy is very important to me, knowing there’s only a couple years left of doing this. Schedule is very important to me, because I want to spend as much time as I can with my family, that is very important.”

– Eric Bischoff responds to Tony Khan:

Hey @TonyKhan, check out my new YouTube show "Wise Choices". We premiered tonight and hand an amazing audience who had a LOT to say. There are some nuggets in there that may help you get out your 55 straight week drought. By the way, we will be digging in to your YouTube numbers… https://t.co/5DA5CdzXyn — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 29, 2024

