Eric Bischoff responds to Ton Khan, plus a Matt Hardy/AEW update

Mar 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Hardy via his podcast says that he’s been offered a new AEW contract as his current one is set to expire very soon:

“I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I’m looking through it, deciding what I want to do going forward.
Once again, just legacy is very important to me, knowing there’s only a couple years left of doing this. Schedule is very important to me, because I want to spend as much time as I can with my family, that is very important.”

Eric Bischoff responds to Tony Khan:

