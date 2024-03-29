Bryan Danielson Wants Hair vs. Mask Match With Fellow Wrestling Legend
Bryan Danielson only has so many matches left in his career, which he has insisted is winding down this year.
Could one of them end up being a Mask Versus Hair match?
During a recent press conference for the CMLL: Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday, March 29, 2024, “The American Dragon” teased a potential Mask Versus Hair match against fellow pro wrestling legend Mistico.
“I mean, honestly, this is one of my biggest dreams in wrestling that I have yet to accomplish, is to wrestle in Arena Mexico, in a Hair vs. Hair or Hair vs. Mask match,” Danielson admitted. “I would love for that to be against Blue Panther, but I don’t know how much of a chance he stands at this point.”
Danielson continued, “So he’ll be losing his hair if we do that. Whose mask I’d really like to take, I would love to do Mistico vs. Bryan Danielson, Hair versus Mask.”
Check out the complete press conference for the CMLL event on 3/29 at Arena Mexico via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.