Eric Bischoff calls Ronda Rousey “Bitter”

During his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the negative comments from Ronda Rousey about WWE that have been circulating around the internet…

“I’ve never had never had a real high opinion of Ronda anyway. I mean, in MMA I did. I really, really enjoyed watching her. Nothing but respect for her background in judo and the fact that she could transition into MMA and did really well for a while, but when she got knocked out by Holly Holm, that was it. That changed her dramatically. Even her character, her personality, her character in the UFC, she was just whiny.”

“When they brought her into WWE and made her a babyface, it didn’t make sense to me because she’s not a babyface. She’s a much, much better heel, but they wanted to cast her as a babyface. It was a square peg in a round hole for Ronda because she’s not a performer. She’s not an actress, although she’s done some acting and she’s getting better, but for the most part, she’s an athlete trying to become a performer, at least she was in WWE and she wasn’t able to pull it off. So number one, she was miscast and I never really felt like she really wanted to be there. I always had this feeling. It doesn’t mean I’m right about it, but it was just my feeling that she was in it for the payday. She wasn’t really passionate about what she was doing. I think when Holly Holm knocked her out, she lost her passion for just about everything. She was there for the money. That was my impression, however right or wrong.”

“To hear this all now, it just sounds so bitter and so angry that I kind of feel the way I felt about her when she lost to Holly Holm in UFC when she just came out and was just bitching about it. Look, you get knocked out, and she got knocked the f**k out. I’ve been there. I know how that feels. It is not a great feeling, especially when you go back and watch it over and over and over again and know that the world is watching it over and over. I think something changed in her. I never had a word or conversation with her. I don’t know, right or wrong, but it’s just the way I feel, the vibe I get from her. She’s a bitter, angry woman. Hopefully she’ll sell a lot of books. I think she’s burying herself.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

