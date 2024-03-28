Booker T says he is fully retired, Heyman says The Bloodline story may go to extra innings

– A major WWE Superstar has confirmed his retirement from professional wrestling. On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Booker T stated that he’s fully retired from in-ring competition. During Dijak’s match against Shawn Spears, Vic Joseph, his co-commentator, mentioned that he didn’t want to say anything about a specific subject since the multi-time WCW World Champion was “partly retired.” Booker then responded by saying:

“Nah, I’ll say it. I’m fully retired.

– Paul Heyman says The Bloodline story may go to extra innings.

“Every time I talk about innings, it gets shoved up my tuchus. Also, I’ve kind of gotten away from baseball analogies because I’ve learned in my experience that baseball is fake. Whatever inning that we’re in, we’re dominating that inning and it’s a game that I would suggest may go into many extra innings as well and some of that we have to give credit to the final boss, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, for adding a whole new set of layers and therefore innings to the story of The Bloodline.”

