Becky Lynch on the changed WrestleMania finish, Rollins-Punk note

– In her book, Becky Lynch revealed the finish for her WrestleMania main event with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte was supposed to be Becky tapping Ronda out clean.

When Ronda arrived at rehearsals, she refused to tap out as her mother would never talk to her again if she tapped.

– According to Lynch, Seth Rollins felt disrespected because he wasn’t told about CM Punk’s WWE return at Survivor Series

“Well The deal happened late and then he had a match. He was working on his match all day. He felt disrespected. We think of ourselves. We are the universe. Everybody. Nobody is going, ‘I want to disrespect you.’ We may feel disrespected, but nobody is intentionally going, ‘Let me disrespect this person.’ Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars.”

(Per Her Appearance On MMA Hour)

