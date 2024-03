Video: Paul Heyman talks HOF, The Rock, Roman Reigns and more with Rich Eisen

Paul Heyman was a guest today on The Rich Eisen Show.

Heyman and Rich Eisen discuss is impending Hall of Fame induction, the incredible origins of his career in wrestling that started all the way back in high school, the greatness of Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s return to wrestling.

Credit The Rich Eisen Show on The Roku Channel

