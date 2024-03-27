Ridge Holland update

On last night’s episode of NXT, Ridge Holland addressed the WWE Universe. He acknowledged that his performances over the past few weeks fell short of his usual standards. Holland emphasized the significance of his family in his life. Recognizing that his focus and passion were wavering, he made the difficult decision to step away from in-ring competition indefinitely.

Ridge Holland was then moved to the Alumni section on WWE’s official website. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has since reported that this is indeed storyline. He said “NXT sources have confirmed to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select that this is part of Holland’s current storyline and is not an official retirement. The story has been one that Holland has been motivated to do, with the former Brawling Brute being receptive to suggestions.”

Ridge holland announces he is stepping away from in ring and the WWE.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yH0honp5UA — PW content  (@pwsonX) March 27, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

