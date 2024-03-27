Rhea Ripley calls AEW a smaller platform than WWE in a new interview.

Rhea was recently on the Logan Paul podcast, imPaulsive. Where she commented on her fiance, Buddy Matthews, position over in AEW.

“Like you’re different and connecting with the crowd on a certain way, you’re obviously skyrocket to the top. When for him, he’s been in WWE. He’s been wrestling for over 10 years. I think maybe over 15 years. He’s been wrestling for a long, long time and he knows that like when he was in WWE, he hit a peak there. And then over in AEW as well, he’s doing well and it’s slowly growing. Like The House of Black is slowly growing and getting more steam, but he also knows that at the end of the day that the platform that I’m on, this might make a lot of people mad, but it’s obviously higher.”

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

Rhea Ripley’s Relationship w/ Dom Mysterio, Fighting Her Fiance, Getting Stalked By WWE Fans

watch or Mami will get you https://t.co/5c0fzxcUB7 pic.twitter.com/e9yZ4Lf3t6 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 26, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

