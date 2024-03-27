Punk-McIntyre-Rollins Raw segment viewership, Goldberg on friction with Triple H

– Segment involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre from WWE RAW had the peak viewership with 2,200,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The segment saw 500,000 extra viewers tune in from the previous segment(s).

Full CM Punk/Drew McIntyre/Seth Rollins segment. Punk and Drew giving us an appetizer!! This feud is gonna be generational!!

LOVED EVERY MINUTE OF IT!! #WWERAW Thanks for this, @FAR5222 pic.twitter.com/HkFVQxlOSA — (@WrestlingCovers) March 26, 2024

– In a recent conversation with Nothing Left Unsaid, Goldberg shared insights into his initial friction with Triple H upon joining WWE. He revealed his pre-existing animosity stemmed from Triple H’s (Paul Levesque) remarks during Goldberg’s WCW days.

“The fact that I didn’t get along with Paul Levesque, which is Vince’s son-in-law had everything to do when I got there. A lot of that between Hunter and myself was real. We had an interaction when I was in WCW leading the charge, New York had a press event. You know all the behind the scenes. The Kliq with Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, are his buddies. I hurt myself, and I know people who are friends that weren’t with me were talking to him when he was working in WWE. He made a comment while I was at home, and I remember it like it was yesterday. He said I was tanking it or faking it or something, and that I wasn’t there for the demise of WCW or how could I. From then on, I wanted to rip his face off. We had a confrontation prior to me signing with WWE, and ironically we were represented by the same agent. It made the situation quite uncomfortable once I signed with WWE.”

