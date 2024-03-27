Omega speaks candidly about battling diverticulitis, Lynch on Mone signing a big AEW contract

Kenny Omega got very candid on his Twitch stream recently, about his rough battle with diverticulitis. Omega also said doctors told him he still might have to get surgery to finally correct what has been ailing him.

– Becky Lynch Comments On Mercedes Mone’s Reported Big Money AEW Deal…

While speaking with the Orlando Sentinel regarding Mone’s contract with AEW, Lynch praised Mone for getting paid what she feels like she is worth.

“I think that’s an important part, getting paid equally for the equal work and the equal position we are at right now,” Lynch said. “Women’s evolutions and revolutions are fine and well, but making sure that they equate to contracts and financial reward for these things when we are doing equal work, is hugely important.”

