Mike Rotunda on why Bray Wyatt is not going into the WWE HOF this year

Mike Rotunda Explains Why Bray Wyatt Is Not Going Into The WWE Hall Of Fame This Year…

“With Windham passing, I thought they were gonna immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be in at some point.

I think WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us.

We got a call from WWE and said Hunter wants to do a Zoom call. We were thinking they were gonna tell us what was gonna happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said, ‘You guys are gonna get inducted. You and Barry were a part of the first (WrestleMania) show.

It’s very flattering obviously and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it.”

– Rotunda via Sportskeeda.com

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

